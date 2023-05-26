Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Offset and Quavo apparently can no longer relate; figuratively and literally. It has been confirmed that the two were never related at all.

As spotted on HipHopDX the flamboyant talent recently conducted an in depth interview with entertainment magazine Variety. The “Deadz” rapper gave the publication some much needed updates regarding his future plans, being a family man and more. He went on to discuss his forthcoming sophomore solo album saying “I really wanted to drop the album like two years ago, but it wasn’t time. I had to master who I was, and I got it now.” He went on to detail his vision for this effort. “This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” he explained. “The objective is to do it fully and smash sh*t and f*** the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, busting through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.” He also confirmed the album features his last song ever recorded with Takeoff.

But when it comes to his career he was very tight lipped about his recording home as he did not want to speak out of turn as he is in litigation with Quality Control Music. A surprise that did come out of this exclusive Q&A is that he and bandmate Quavo are not related. “He was classmates with Quavo — the third member of Migos — and began hanging out with him and Takeoff when Offset was in the sixth grade,” the article reads. “While Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle, the two were just three years apart in age, and although Offset is often referred to as Quavo’s cousin, they are actually not biologically related.”

Offset did not confirm the release date for the new project but it is expected later this year via Capitol Music Group. You can read the interview here.

The post Slippery: Offset Says That He’s Not Related To Quavo After All appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Slippery: Offset Says That He’s Not Related To Quavo After All was originally published on hiphopwired.com