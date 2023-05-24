Silly Humans To Release New Hoodie Featuring Notorious B.I.G. & Deadpool

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On May 21, the Hip-Hop community celebrated the memory of The Notorious B.I.G. on what would’ve been his 50th birthday, and now it seems like Deadpool is doing his part to keep the legacy of the OG King of New York alive in 2023.

As reported by HipHopDX, Silly Humans released a quick IG video on May 22 of Ryan Reynolds in his Deadpool attire announcing that Deadpool and The Notorious B.I.G. will once again be teaming up to give fans something they can proudly rock in memory of the Black Frank White. Stating that they are working on something “Big and juicy,” Reynolds comedically informed fans that some attire featuring himself and Biggie would be coming our way and naturally, we’re more than happy to hear the news.

“Stay tuned or don’t stay tuned and go back to your boring life wearing boring clothes without me.”

Man, if that new Deadpool and Wolverine movie doesn’t feature some Biggie tunes in it, we gonna have a problem.

The image on the attire in question is the variant cover to last year’s issue of Deadpool #1, which featured Biggie on it. It was a must-have for any Biggie/comic book fan, and now heads will be able to rock it with a crispy pair of Timberland boots and army fatigue pants.

Check out the hoodie below, and let us know if you’ll be copping one whenever they become available in the comments section below. We know we will.

