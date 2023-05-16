Dr. Kmt. Shockley, Dr. Akmal Muwwakkil & Activist Laurence Tunsill l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pan African Educator Dr. Kmt. Shockley takes over our classroom to explain how we can use education more effectively to fight the war against us. Before we hear from Dr. Shockley, Natraphatic Doctor Akmal Muwwakkil will discuss a Holistic approach to allergies. Activist Laurence Tunsill will also preview this weekend’s second annual National Black Clean Up Day.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

