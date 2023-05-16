Dr. Kmt. Shockley, Dr. Akmal Muwwakkil & Activist Laurence Tunsill l The Carl Nelson Show

Pan African Educator Dr. Kmt. Shockley takes over our classroom to explain how we can use education more effectively to fight the war against us. Before we hear from Dr. Shockley, Natraphatic Doctor Akmal Muwwakkil will discuss a Holistic approach to allergies. Activist Laurence Tunsill will also preview this weekend’s second annual National Black Clean Up Day.
