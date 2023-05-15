The Stakes Are Much Higher For Jace In First Trailer For Season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘Swagger’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The stakes are higher, and the growing pains are apparent in the first trailer for season 2 of Apple TV+’s original series Swagger.

Season one of the hit basketball drama loosely based on Executive Producer Kevin Durant’s life ended on a high note for high school basketball prospect Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill). But a new trailer highlights everything is in danger of falling apart in the show’s highly-anticipated second season.

The basketball action will now shift to Cedar Cove Prep, a predominantly white school, where Jace, Nick (Jason Rivera), Musa (Caleel Harris), Drew (James Bingham), and Royale (Ozie Nzeribe) will ride out their senior years and help make the school’s basketball team a contender.

The Carson family is thriving in the teaser, and Jace’s future is brighter than ever. A video of Coach Warwick, Crystal’s (Quvenzhané Wallis) former coach catching hands and feet resurfaces. Warwick believes it was Swagger’s players, including Jace, behind the pummeling putting the young hooper’s future in doubt.

Synopsis:

In season two, we meet the man-children Jace, Phil, Nick, Musa, Drew, and Royale as they are entering their senior year of high school. All but Phil will be attending Cedar Cove Prep, a predominantly White institution where wealthy board members control the entire operation, from the hiring of faculty to the enrollment of students.

It is a school of power and influence. For all of their academic success, their basketball program has not been competitive until Emory Lawson, the athletic director, managed to acquire the Swagger players.

Almost overnight, Cedar Cove’s basketball program becomes elite, attracting the attention of Alonzo Powers from Gladiator Sneakers. Games are attended by top college scouts from the nation and are live-streamed for thousands of fans.

With winning comes scrutiny, and the players find themselves under a microscope as they vie for a national high school championship. Everything is going right in the life of Jace Carson and his family.

Jenna is renting a house in a residential neighborhood, and her cosmetic sales business is booming. Then, a video surfaces that threatens to destroy it all. It is surveillance footage of Coach Warwick, Crystal’s former coach, being beat down in an alley.

The attackers are masked, but Coach Warwick believes he has found evidence proving the Swagger players were involved. As this speculation reaches the public eye and social media, the bond of brotherhood the players have built is tested. Their once-promising futures are in jeopardy.

When Can You Watch It?

Season 2 of Reggie Rock BytheWood’s Swagger debuts exclusively on Apple TV+ Friday, June 23, and stars O’Shae Jackson Jr., Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, Christina Jackson, James Bingham, and Sean Baker.

Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown are newcomers this season.

You can peep the trailer below.

Photo: Apple TV+ / Swagger

