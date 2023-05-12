Give Your Mom A Mother’s Day Gift Based on Her Love Language

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gifts are a common way to show love and appreciation to people in your life, but the gift you buy your loved one matters. With Mother’s Day fast approaching, you want to get a gift that a mom in your life will love. How do you achieve that? One way is by thinking about what their love language is. If you’re familiar with love languages, you know it’s a concept that comes from Gary Chapman, Ph.D., in his book The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts. The basis is that everyone has a love language, or a certain way they like to feel or receive love.

To help moms in your life feel loved, we’ve put together a gift guide based on each love language that they may classify as their own. Hopefully, this gives you inspiration and helps you brighten up a mom’s day.

Acts of Service

People who have this love language feel loved when others do things for them they would appreciate–it’s all about the action. Some ideas to consider include:

Hire A Professional Organizer

Every mom out there can relate to the chaos that comes from juggling everyday life with kids. Getting a mom you know a professional organizer is a way to help create a system at home and keep things organized. You can find a professional organizer through the National Association of Black Professional Organizers.

DIY Facial

Moms sometimes struggle to maintain a glow and don’t have time for regular face care routines. Bring the spa to them by giving them a facial using products from Black-owned brand Oh It’s Natural.

Gifts

Yes, this is exactly what it sounds like. People who have this love language like to be given thoughtful gifts. So, you can go ahead and have a field day with this one—buy whatever you think they’ll like. But in case you’re lost for ideas, here are a few.

Polaroid Photo Printer

Although we’re in the digital age, that doesn’t mean physical pictures aren’t still something worth cherishing. A mom in your life may appreciate a Polaroid printer to capture the heartfelt moments in their life.

Not everyone has someone to massage their feet or the time to get one done professionally. This Belmint foot massager can be used at home and help a mom you know wind down whenever needed.

Physical Touch

Hand holding, hugs, kisses, or just being close is something people with this love language appreciate. Your gifts should include some sort of touch and you can get creative with it.

Spa Finder Gift Card

To save you the stress of arranging the time, place and date of a spa appointment, get your loved one a gift card from Spa Finder. They can use it whenever they’re ready and choose the services they want.

Customizable Blanket for Cuddling

Cuddles are something a person with the physical touch love language will love, so why not get a blanket to make their cuddle sessions more enjoyable? Personalizing an item always makes it feel more special, so you can do that using Zazzle.

Words of Affirmation

Some feel most loved when people tell them how much they’re loved or give them positive and loving words.

Customizable Bangle From Eve’s Addiction

Eve’s Addiction sells bangles that have enough space for you to write a phrase or message on it that a mom will appreciate. The bangles come in different colors and designs so you have tons to choose from.

Custom Calligraphy Love Letter

This might seem old-fashioned, but a person who loves words of affirmation may appreciate a physical letter full of heartfelt words. To add a fancy touch, get a custom calligraphy letter made by Flower City Letters.

Quality Time

All a mom with this language wants is to spend time with you (or with someone else extra special) and there are several ways to spin that into a gift.

The Full Plate Cookbook

If you don’t have Ayesha Curry’s cookbook, consider buying this for a mom and setting up time to cook new meals together.

Inspirato Travel Subscription

A travel subscription with Inspirato could be ideal for a mom who loves (and has time for) travel. Going on a vacation together could make her feel loved and give you solid quality time. You can pay for as many months as you want and cancel any time.

