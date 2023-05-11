Dr. Jeff Menzise, Jheanelle Wilkins & Mike Africa l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Doctor of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzise checks into our classroom to will examine Black Sex & Reproduction. Dr. Jeff will look at the alleged Black Sperm donor shortage prompting a Rapper to seek other donors. Dr. Jeff will also look at the Sexual Enhancement Trap, Paternity Fraud & more using Neely Fullers’ Concept of Sexual Confusion. Before Dr. Jeff, Maryland Black Caucus Foundation Jheanelle Wilkins. Mike Africa from the Move organization will also preview this weekend’s anniversary of the bombing of the Move Headquarters.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

