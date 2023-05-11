Doctor of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzise checks into our classroom to will examine Black Sex & Reproduction. Dr. Jeff will look at the alleged Black Sperm donor shortage prompting a Rapper to seek other donors. Dr. Jeff will also look at the Sexual Enhancement Trap, Paternity Fraud & more using Neely Fullers’ Concept of Sexual Confusion. Before Dr. Jeff, Maryland Black Caucus Foundation Jheanelle Wilkins. Mike Africa from the Move organization will also preview this weekend’s anniversary of the bombing of the Move Headquarters.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Young Thug Hospitalized, Attorney “Concerned” With Well-Being: Report
- Dr. Jeff Menzise, Jheanelle Wilkins & Mike Africa l The Carl Nelson Show
- Tommy Tuberville Tries To Whitesplain His Defense Of White Supremacist ‘Americans’ In The Military
- IMPACCT Brooklyn Is Helping Black Businesses Break Through Barriers
- At CNN Townhall, Trump Dog Whistles About Black ‘Thug’ Capitol Police Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt
Dr. Jeff Menzise, Jheanelle Wilkins & Mike Africa l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Dr. Phil Sparks Outrage By Calling $350K-A-Piece Reparations Plan "An Absolute Disaster"
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Say It Ain't So! Video Shows Possible Argument Between Chris Brown & Usher Before Alleged Incident
-
Oakland A’s Announcer Suspended After Saying The N-Word, Twitter Reacts
-
Cher Has Cut Off Her Younger Boyfriend AE
-
RIP John Singleton: Remembering a Legend
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala