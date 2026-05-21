Michigan Couple Says Landlord Had Sex In Their Home

Source: Fox 2 Detroit / Screenshot

People who rent their homes typically understand that many issues come with living in a rental property. There are unexpected rent increases, failures to get maintenance people to one’s unit in a timely manner, the virtually mythological act of getting one’s security deposit back upon moving out, slumlords who allow their tenants to live in unlivable conditions, and, of course, the possibility that your landlord will be making whoopee in your living room, when he was supposed to be doing a different kind of work in your attic.

Oh, you never considered that last, oddly specific scenario before? Well, it may sound like the plot of the most poorly produced porno you ever watched as a teenager, but it was a crude reality for an unsuspecting couple in Westland, Michigan, who expected their landlord to be doing house repairs, including the removal of dead birds from their attic, but instead, saw via their security camera that he and a female companion were, well, making a movie without realizing they were making a movie.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Westland residents Javon Crawford and his wife said it all went down — uh, so to speak — on Monday, when Crawford’s wife got an alert on her cellphone from their security camera, which had activated, not because there was a burglar on the premises, but because their naked landlord and his equally naked companion were doing intimate naked things, and also, apparently, making food — while naked.

“He was walking back and forth naked,” Crawford told Fox 2. “I think he was making a sandwich — I don’t know.”

Damn. Apparently, Crawford now knows how Jody felt walking in on Melvin making breakfast.

But that’s not all Crawford and his wife saw against their own will.

From Fox 2:

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Both Crawford and his wife were at the hospital with a sick grandma when the notifications came in. “She just pointed the phone to me and I seen him just doing what he was going right here. Yes live footage, time stamped and everything,” said Crawford. Crawford wonders if the landlord had done it before, saying he seemed “too comfortable” while in the act.

Now, granted, as a homeowner, it has been several years since I’ve rented a house or apartment, and I admittedly was never good about reading a lease agreement thoroughly — or at all, really — but I’d find it hard to believe if someone told me an agreement included a clause that says I should expect my landlord to exercise his right to perform an on-site Ray J/ Kim Kardashian reenactment with whoever he decided to bring by while I was away.

In fact, I wonder what was wrong with the landlord’s crib. Like — if you got roaches, just say you got roaches. Don’t treat your tenants’ place like it’s a cheap motel just because you don’t want your sneaky link to see how nasty you live.

Also, did he at least remember to get the dead birds out of the attic, or were they fine making sweet love under the bird graveyard festering above their heads? Or were they smashing up there, too? Look, I’m not typically a guy who kink shames, but — ew.

Anyway, the only question Crawford and his wife seem to have is whether they’re victims of a crime.

More from Fox 2:

The Crawfords handed the X-rated video over to police. FOX 2 asked several prosecutors and defense attorneys about what took place is illegal. Officials are split on whether it was a crime or not. It’s possible the act could be trespassing – but it’s likely more of a civil issue for violating portions of a lease agreement. FOX 2 approached the landlord at his Canton Township home, hoping for an explanation. He waved us off and declined to comment.

I hope they at least got to move out. I mean, if you’re in my crib breaking backs out, I’m at least breaking my lease early. Jussayin’.

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Michigan Couple Says Landlord Had Sex In Their Home Instead Of Making Repairs. Yes, You Read That Right was originally published on newsone.com