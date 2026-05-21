Sybil Wilkes Voting Rights, Redistricting, Rising Gas Costs and a Path to Black Homeownership

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” segment delivered a sharp roundup of stories with deep stakes for Black communities and for families across the country. From voting rights and political representation to the pain at the gas pump and the promise of homeownership, the update connected policy fights to everyday life. In just two minutes, the segment captured how decisions made in statehouses, Congress and the marketplace continue to shape power, opportunity and stability in Black America.

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NAACP Calls for Boycott

At the top of the report was the NAACP’s call for Black student athletes to boycott major Southern universities following recent rollbacks to the Voting Rights Act. Wilkes reported that NAACP President Derrick Johnson said the organization will not stay silent while schools continue to profit from Black athletic talent in states that are stripping minority communities of political representation. The group’s new “Out of Bounds” initiative targets elite athletic programs in eight states, including Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Mississippi. The message is direct: if institutions benefit from Black excellence on the field, they cannot ignore attacks on Black voting power off it. The proposed boycott raises the pressure on universities that often present themselves as engines of progress while operating in states accused of moving backward on civil rights.



RELATED STORY: The Supreme Court Decision on the Voting Rights Act