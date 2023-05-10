Real Talk! The Connection Between High Blood Pressure, Stroke, and Dementia | Black Health 365

In this episode of Black Health 365, Dr. Richard T. Benson joins Britt and Jackie to shed light on the link between uncontrolled high blood pressure and its long-term consequences.
The conversation highlights the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Mind Your Risks® campaign and how uncontrolled high blood pressure can increase the risk of stroke and dementia later in life. This highly informative conversation is crucial to raising awareness about the potential health risks of uncontrolled high blood pressure in black communities.
Dr. Richard T. Benson is the Director of the Office of Global Health and Health Disparities at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health. He is a leader in the fields of vascular neurology and health disparities research. His areas of research interest and expertise include health disparities and health equity research, and minority, community, and global health.
