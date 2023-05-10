Nick Cannon Explains Why He has So Many Kids – Trending on The Timeline

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon says one of the reasons that he has so many kids with some of his baby moms is because they expressed to him about their biological clock.He stated, “I just wanted to give them what they desired.” Nick, if we’re gonna be anything, let’s be for real. You want to get your rocks off. I’m with it.

