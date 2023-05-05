Tickets On Sale Now: The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise October 14th at Reid Temple AME

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 14th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

was originally published on praisedc.com