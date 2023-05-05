Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 14th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!
GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
Tickets On Sale Now: The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise October 14th at Reid Temple AME was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Dr. Phil Sparks Outrage By Calling $350K-A-Piece Reparations Plan "An Absolute Disaster"
-
'Snowfall' Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
Simone Biles Marries Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens, Bitter Twitter Arrives With Hate
-
Protect Our Recipes: Black Twitter Forms Like Voltron To Keep Oxtail Out of Colonizers’ Freezers
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023