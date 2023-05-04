Rihanna is the Most Watched Halftime Show in History

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is Trending on the Timeline: According to updated reports from Nielsen ratings. Rihanna is the new most watched half time show in history. So the big game attracted over 100 and 15 million viewers. But when Ri Ri and her baby hit that stage, yes, she attracted over 121 million viewers and she surpassed Katy Perry’s 2015 performance. Come on, it’s Ri Ri, that’s what she do and we was hoping that it was gonna be some new songs that she was gonna promote on that stage, but we got the new baby instead.

