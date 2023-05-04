Exclusive: Chukwudi Iwuji Talks ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3,’ His ‘Despicable’ Character, Passionate MCU Fandom & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Are you ready for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of our journey with Marvel’s hilariously dysfunctional space misfits who face their most diabolical foe yet played by emerging star Chukwudi Iwuji.

We caught up with the incredibly talented actor to talk his ‘despicable’ character ‘The High Evolutionary,’ hamming it up as a supervillain, the passionate MCU fandom, and more in our interview you can enjoy below:

Contrary to his monstrous character, Iwuji is actually a really nice guy in real-life who was all smiles at the Atlanta Tastemaker screening that brought out Kandi Burrus, Todd Tucker, Raymond Santana, Travis Porter, and more.

In Marvel Studios’ final film of the franchise, the Guardians are settling into life on Knowhere but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past.

Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Check out the trailer below:

Written and directed by James Gunn, the film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova, and Pom Klementieff with Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

The Guardians of the Galaxy’s final ride rockets into theaters May 5, 2023.

