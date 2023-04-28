Teyana Taylor was spotted on the scene this week for a Hennessy x Kim Jones pop up event rocking another trendy look that we’re swooning over!
Check out the look below.
The beauty also shared the ensemble on her IG page, posting a close up of the look along with the caption, “Hennythings possible w/ @mrkimjones Thank you @hennessyus for having me. : @sansho @bfa”Check out the photo set below.
Teyana Taylor just doesn’t miss! We love her trendy style. What do you think about her latest look?
Teyana Taylor Leaves Us Speechless Once Again With Her Breathtaking Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
'Snowfall' Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
The Fall Of Franklin: 'Snowfall' Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star's Demise
-
North Carolina Police Investigating Viral Fight Between Student and Substitute Teacher
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Simone Biles Marries Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens, Bitter Twitter Arrives With Hate
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
Protect Our Recipes: Black Twitter Forms Like Voltron To Keep Oxtail Out of Colonizers’ Freezers