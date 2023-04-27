Chicago’s own R&B Princess Tink showed love to the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry fresh off the stage from her SOLD OUT ‘Thanks 4 Everything” Tour. Known for her story telling song writing ability, The “Toxic” singer discussed her process of making her music. Tink talked about her latest album “Thanks 4 Nothing” and the success she’s received on the road of her tour. Tink and Leah also played a round of “Too toxic” where she laid out everything that’s too toxic for her in a relationship. Tink has a GOODT memory because she remembered a mistake Leah made in college 8 years ago….You have to grab a good glass to find out what happened! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
Tink Talks Thanks 4 Nothing,Tour, Her Music Journey, Being Independent, Her Writing Process + More! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
