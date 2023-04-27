Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The stakes are incredibly high in the latest Rise of The Beasts trailer.

Thursday, a new trailer for Transformers: Rise of The Beasts arrived, and it’s looking like this might be the greatest live-action Transformers film of all time.

Previous trailers for the film hinted at something epic threatening the Earth and all life on it. We now know it’s none other than the world-eating threat, Unicron, along with the Terrorcons and Predacons, forcing Optimus Primal’s (Ron Pearlman) Maximals to come out of hiding and team up with Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and his Autobots to save their adopted homeworld once again.

Thrown in the middle of the battle is Noah (Anthony Ramos), an ex-military gearhead who hops into Porsche 911 Carrera that happens to be a robot in disguise named Mirage (Pete Davidson), and Elena (Dominique Fishback), a museum researcher who probably has some knowledge about what is going on.

The action-packed trailer also teases an all-out war going down on Earth. As Unicron approaches, the Autobots and Maximals work together to take on waves of Terrorcons and Predacons.

Official Synopsis:

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ’90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for Earth.

Steve Caple Jr.’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrives in theaters on June 9. It also stars Tobe Nwigwe, Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, Peter Dinklage as Scourge, Liza Koshy as Arcee, John DiMaggio as Stratosphere, David Sobolov as Rhinox, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nightbird, Cristo Fernández as Wheeljack, and Tongayi Chi as Cheetor.

Photo: Paramount Pictures / Transformers: Rise of The Beasts

Autobots & Maximals Unite To Take On Unicron In Latest Trailer For ‘Transformers: Rise of The Beasts’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com