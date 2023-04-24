Russ Parr Morning Show

Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge, Len Goodman, dead at 78

Published on April 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Len Goodman - Book Signing

Source: Simon Burchell / Getty

Len Goodman, a former “Dancing With the Stars” judge, died at the age of 78.The English dancing professional served as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars” for 15 years until his retirement in November and “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years since its debut on the BBC in 2004.

According to his management, Goodman died on Saturday in a hospice in Kent, southern England, after a fight with bone cancer.

Goodman “passed away peacefully”, according to agent Jackie Gill. He’d been told he had bone cancer.

He was born in 1944 in London. According to his website, he began dancing at the age of 19 and worked as a professional dancer before moving into television.

On Twitter, fellow “Dancing With The Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli shares a message following Goodman’s death news.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge, Len Goodman, dead at 78  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from Black America Web
Close