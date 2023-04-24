Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge, Len Goodman, dead at 78

Len Goodman, a former “Dancing With the Stars” judge, died at the age of 78.The English dancing professional served as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars” for 15 years until his retirement in November and “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years since its debut on the BBC in 2004.
According to his management, Goodman died on Saturday in a hospice in Kent, southern England, after a fight with bone cancer.
Goodman “passed away peacefully”, according to agent Jackie Gill. He’d been told he had bone cancer.
He was born in 1944 in London. According to his website, he began dancing at the age of 19 and worked as a professional dancer before moving into television.
On Twitter, fellow “Dancing With The Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli shares a message following Goodman’s death news.
