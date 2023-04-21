The New Orleans rapper also adds how it is hard to make it out of the neighborhood he is from. Many fans have been adamant about Rob making the XXL Freshman cover for the last two years.
XXL Freshman Cover Predictions
Will this be the year? Rob49 believes so, “They need to f*ck with me this year man, the right way! This is the year, last year was too early”. Rob campaigns for his fellow NO artists friends Neno Calvin & Stone Cold Jzzle to make the XXL cover as well.
Months after getting shot in Miami during a French Montana music video, Rob has shaken it off and got back dropping music! ‘Hate It Or Love It” is 49’s latest single featuring DaBaby.
RELATED: These Female Rappers Made History With The 2021 XXL Freshman Class List
RELATED: One Music Fest Featuring DJ Holiday Set With Special Guests Jacquees & French Montana
RELATED: Shots Fired: Jermaine Dupri on Diddy, “I Wrote Most of The Sh*t in My Catalog”
Rob49 Was in The Army?! [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications | Report
-
North Carolina Police Investigating Viral Fight Between Student and Substitute Teacher
-
The Fall Of Franklin: 'Snowfall' Finale Told Its Best Life Lesson With Lead Star's Demise
-
Halle Berry’s Wine-Sipping Nude Balcony Photo Reminds Us Of Her Other Thirst-Trapping Instagram Moments
-
Alabama Teens Killed Leaving Prom After Crashing Into Semi-Truck
-
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly
-
Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023