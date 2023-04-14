Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Since being released from Russian prison on December 8, Brittney Griner‘s made the most of her freedom.

Basketball aside, Griner has made it clear that she’s championing women and did so at a women’s empowerment luncheon in New York City on Thursday.

The surprise appearance at the event, hosted by Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, gave Griner a chance to speak about her harrowing tale while stuck in Russia and her new fight to free other Americans unfairly being obtained.

“I want to continue to fight to bring home every American detained overseas.” https://twitter.com/JCColtin/status/1646557490547392541?s=20 “Everyone in this room that came together, that sent up every prayer, it reached me while I was there,” Griner said.

Sharpton even presented Griner with an award, honoring the strength she showed while locked up for 10 months.The nearly one-year captivity will also be the subject of Griner’s new book that she announced earlier this week. The work is set to scheduled to release in Spring 2024 and will chronicle her story beginning with the flight she boarded in February to go play for the Russian basketball club UMMC Ekaterinburg.

“That day (in February) was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share,” Griner said in a statement by publishing house Alfred A. Knopf. “The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.”

Brittney Griner Makes Surprise Appearance at Al Sharpton’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon was originally published on cassiuslife.com