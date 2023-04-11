Donna Kelce made history in February as the first mom to ever have two sons play against each other in Super Bowl LVII.
The viral split outfit she wore at the game was designed and produced by a Maryland business, Passion for Ezra, that makes custom sports gear and other products.
Now the iconic outfit is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio!
Check it out below:
The front of the jersey represents Travis Kelce’s Chiefs. He wrote “Love you, Mommy!” on his No. 87 while the back is Jason’s Kelce’s No. 62, and he signed that one “Love you Momma!”
Very special moment for the family!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Did You Know A Maryland Woman Made Mama Kelce’s Viral Super Bowl Fit?
NFL Champ Travis Kelce Announces His Own Kansas City Music Festival During NFL Draft Weekend
The post Donna Kelce’s Viral Split Jersey On Display At Pro Football Hall Of Fame appeared first on 92 Q.
Donna Kelce’s Viral Split Jersey On Display At Pro Football Hall Of Fame was originally published on 92q.com
-
Willie McGinest Reportedly Fired By NFL Network After Restaurant Beatdown, Twitter Not Surprised
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
-
Candace Owens Cries About Designer Who Refused To Work With Her Or Her Husband, Suggests It’s Like ‘Jim Crow’
-
NC Senate Bill Looks To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston's 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
LSU Star Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up
-
Eve Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Son And Her Followers Say He Is Her Twin