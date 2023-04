Dr. David Horne, Attorney J Wyndal Gordon & Dr. Maat l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pan-African advocate Dr. David Horne will preview Donald Trump’s arraignment and what it means for the 2024 Presidential Race. Before Dr. Horne, Baltimore Criminal Defense attorney J Wyndal Gordon will explain the arraignment process Trump will undergo. Dr. Maat will also discuss the power of educating our children through STEAM programs.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

