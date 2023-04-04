Dr. David Horne, Attorney J Wyndal Gordon & Dr. Maat l The Carl Nelson Show

Pan-African advocate Dr. David Horne will preview Donald Trump’s arraignment and what it means for the 2024 Presidential Race. Before Dr. Horne, Baltimore Criminal Defense attorney J Wyndal Gordon will explain the arraignment process Trump will undergo. Dr. Maat will also discuss the power of educating our children through STEAM programs.
- The Amanda Seales Show | The Don Is Going Down | EPISODE 85
- Howard University Names Stacey Abrams As Chair For Race And Black Politics
- Former Teacher Brandon Johnson Elected Chicago’s New Mayor
- 10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
- Amanda Seales Show Donald “New Pac” Trump Has Been Arrested What’s Next? | EPISODE 84
