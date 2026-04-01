Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 1, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, Wilkes consistently delivers the crucial updates, financial strategies, and rich cultural history we need to navigate our daily lives. From monumental civil rights battles at the highest court in the land to legal victories for cultural icons, here is the breakdown of the major events you need to follow. Here is a look at the essential topics covered in her latest update.

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Supreme Court Showdown

All eyes are on the Supreme Court as oral arguments begin over the president’s controversial plan to end birthright citizenship. The president intends to personally attend the hearing to defend his executive order, which targets children born to undocumented parents. Opponents rightfully argue that this executive action is a direct violation of the 14th Amendment, a critical piece of the Constitution with deep ties to post-Civil War civil rights and the protection of marginalized groups. The president, however, maintains the amendment was never intended to guarantee foreign citizenship. This case holds massive implications for diverse communities across the nation, directly challenging the inclusive foundation of American citizenship.