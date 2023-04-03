Everybody Is Possibly A Motherf—ing Skrull In The 1st Trailer For Marvel Studios’ ‘Secret Invasion”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We’re still in a post-Thanos world. There are no Avengers while a secret threat endangers the Earth, and Nick Fury is the only man who can stop it.

A Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credit scene lets us know that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was off-planet on a “mission” until he got a call from his Skrull buddy, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), informing him he has to come back to Earth after their mission “goes off the rails.”

That was the last time we saw the former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Now he’s back, and he has to stop an invasion from a bunch of shapeshifting aliens in the upcoming Disney+ original series, Secret Invasion.

Motherf—er.

The first trailer for the espionage thriller premiered during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast, and from what we see in the 2-minute clip, this series is giving pure Captain America: Winter Soldier vibes, and that’s a good thing.

The typical MCU trailer shows us something while not revealing much, following Jackson’s battle-weary Fury, who has to race against time to save the planet from a villainous faction of Skrulls led by Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik.

Fury will not be embarking on this task alone. Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Talos will be there to help.

But are Fury’s friends humans, or are they secretly Skrulls?

Official Synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ new series ‘Secret Invasion,’ set in the present-day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Don Cheadle’s Jame Rhodes, who was set to have his Disney+ series with Armor Wars, which has since been given the feature-length film treatment, is also in the upcoming series.

Secret Invasion arrives on the streaming network on June 21 and stars Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman.

Step into the thrilling trailer below.

Photo: Disney / Marvel Studios / Secret Invasion

Everybody Is Possibly A Motherf—ing Skrull In The 1st Trailer For Marvel Studios’ ‘Secret Invasion” was originally published on cassiuslife.com