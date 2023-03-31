Philadelphia’s own DJ Killsing host yet another “Nicki Night” where the Barbz across the tri-state area come out to play in the home city on April 13th.
The event has gotten so much love from Nicki fans that even Nicki Minaj herself reposted a recap of the most recent Nicki Night that happened in Brooklyn, NY.
“Y’all da barbz is a DIFFERENT breed!!!” Says Nicki Minaj a few days ago on an Instagram post.
Now that Nicki Night is two years strong, Dj Killsing takes her event onto a different level, with her first ever “Nicki Night Tour.” The cities that will be featured are New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.
To join the festivities, you can meet Killsing and the rest of the Barbz down at Brooklyn Bowl (1009 Canal Street) on April 13th. Doors open at 9pm, here’s the place to get your tickets: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/nicki-night-brooklyn-bowl-philadelphia-tickets/13003085?pl=bbowlphilly
Must be 21+ to enter. Text to win your tickets from 100.3 RNB Philly!
RELATED: KillSing Presents: Nicki Night! Register to win VIP passes!
RELATED: KillSing
Nicki Minaj Sells Out Events, Without Even Being In The Building was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Kicked Max Kellerman Off ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Twitter Reacts
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
'Creed III' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
Beyoncé And Adidas To End Ties On IVY PARK In Amicable Split
-
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer