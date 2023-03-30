Lola Brooke Cites Teyana Taylor As Her Fashion Influence In Mefeater Magazine

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lola Brooke is the new it girl.

The beauty has just graced the cover of Mefeater Magazine and certainly made our hearts swoon, holding the title of “the heiress of New York.”

In the cover story, the New York based rapper opened up about her love for rap music and how she discovered the genre, citing 50 Cent as one of her influences from an early age. “One of my memories of discovering my love for rap was seeing 50 Cent’s video for “Wanksta,” she told the magazine. “He showed us something that I could relate to. It was so New York, so raw. You can still watch that video today and feel the energy. What was it like growing up in New York? You have to be from New York to really get it, but one thing I can say is that I wouldn’t be the woman I am today if I wasn’t from New York.”

She also opened up about her hit song, “Don’t Play With It” and how the single came to be, explaining, “I believe things happen when and as they should, and it sometimes happens when you least expect it. The song had traction from the initial release, but to see the constant growth, I can’t tell you that I envisioned it would get like this. Forever grateful.”

Lola then explained who her style icons are, explaining that Teyana Taylor is one of her style icons, which is quite fitting considering they are both from the Big Apple. “I love how she owns her tomboy swag because that’s my vibe too. She shows her range, and each of those sides you can tell comes naturally to her,” Lola said of Taylor.

And in terms of what’s next for her, she says that her only goal is to stay healthy. “My goal is to stay healthy so I can get wealthy for my family. Whether you’re in entertainment or not, self-care is the most important thing in life. And of course, best believe new music is on the way [muah].”

Read Lola Brooke’s full interview here.

