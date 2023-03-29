How Gene Moore Overcame The Emotional Roller Coaster Learning Of His Mother’s Death At The Grammys [WATCH]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Sometimes in life, God gives us our best and worst moments all at once, and this is precisely what Gene Moore discusses with Darlene on The Nightly Spirit!

Related: Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing & Feud With KevOnStage

Before discussing new music & release dates, Gene opened up to Darlene about the hardship of overcoming the loss of his mother, the same exact weekend while at The Grammys after being nominated.

He describes what happened that weekend, the emotional roller coaster he was on & what he did to overcome that loss, which we all can relate with.

Watch the full interview with Gene Moore below on “The Nightly Spirit” with Darlene McCoy: