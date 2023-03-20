Dr. Maulana Karenga, Blogger Brandon & Sam P K Collins l The Carl Nelson Show

Join us on the first day of spring when Africana Professor, Author & Kwanzaa creator, Dr. Maulana Karenga returns to our classroom. Dr. Karenga will discuss the banning of Black History books and how to ensure that our children are taught our history. Dr. Karenga will also give us a reparations update and examine the possibility of a Civil war if Trump is indicted. Before we hear from Dr. Karenga, Blogger Brandon will talk about the rise of DeSantis and handicap the 2024 Presidential Race. DC journalist Sam P K Collins will highlight DC politics including Congressional interference in DC affairs housing and education problems in the district.
