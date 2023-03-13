Dr. Ray Winbush & DC Activist Brother Obie l The Carl Nelson Show

Morgan State University professor Ray Winbush returns to our classroom to analyze Biden’s stance on crime that goes against his party. Dr. Winbush will explain if the tough-on crime posture will lose Biden some support. Dr. Winbush will also discuss the Republican’s push to make Woke a pejorative & the ban on some Black books & ChatGPT. Before we hear from Dr. Winbush, DC activist Brother Obie reflects on his recent Selma trip.
