5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week

It’s the start of a new week! The perfect time to continue or create goals until we reach back to Sunday again. Below are a few scriptures that will hopefully help to renew your strength during this upcoming week and beyond!
EXODUS 15:2
The Lord is my strength and my power; he has become my salvation. This is my God, whom I will praise, the God of my ancestors, whom I will acclaim.
PHILIPPIANS 4:13
I can endure all these things through the power of the one who gives me strength.
Joshua 10:25
Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Be strong and courageous. This is what the LORD will do to all the enemies you are going to fight.
DEUTERONOMY 20:4
Because the Lord your God is going with you to fight your enemies for you and to save you.
JOSHUA 1:9
I’ve commanded you to be brave and strong, haven’t I? Don’t be alarmed or terrified, because the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.
