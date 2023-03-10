A serious system glitch is upsetting Wells Fargo customers nationwide. On Friday, many Wells Fargo customers reported that their online banking accounts had stopped receiving direct deposits and scheduled paychecks.
In response to a request for comment, Wells Fargo stated that customer accounts are still secure.
Downdetector, which keeps track of online outage reports from users, showed that there were a lot more problems with Wells Fargo at 8 a.m. Eastern.
The bank first put a notice in its mobile app Friday morning, saying that a “technical issue” might be to blame if customers saw missing transactions or wrong balances.
Many customers posted on Twitter on Friday that their direct deposits and regularly scheduled paychecks were suddenly missing. Some people accounts are now at risk of going overdrawn.
Wells Fargo Customers Livid, Here Is Why was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network’s Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
-
Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Relationship With Paris Kiss, Twitter Is Baffled At The Unlikely Couple
-
Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Golfer For $30M After Tricking Her To Leave His Home, Twitter Reacts
-
Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Damian Lillard Drug Tested Immediately After 71-Point Game, Twitter Reacts To Record-Breaking Performance