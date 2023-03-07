Morgan State University will be hosting a job fair this Thursday, March 9 for new campus officers.
The fair will be held at the Calvin and Tina Tyler Hall and the first session is scheduled for 10 a.m.
There is a second session scheduled for 5 p.m.
For those interested, click here for more information.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Maryland Resident Dies From Severe Turbulence On Business Jet
Howard County To Offer Additional Funding For Eviction Prevention
92Q Baltimore Job Fair: Presented by Maryland Health Connection, Wed, March 29th
The post Morgan State University Hiring For Campus Officers appeared first on 92 Q.
Morgan State University Hiring For Campus Officers was originally published on 92q.com
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Damian Lillard Drug Tested Immediately After 71-Point Game, Twitter Reacts To Record-Breaking Performance