Morgan State University

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Morgan State University will be hosting a job fair this Thursday, March 9 for new campus officers.

The fair will be held at the Calvin and Tina Tyler Hall and the first session is scheduled for 10 a.m.

There is a second session scheduled for 5 p.m.

For those interested, click here for more information.

The post Morgan State University Hiring For Campus Officers appeared first on 92 Q.

