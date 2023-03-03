During her tour, Lizzo hugged a teary-eyed fan at her show in Milan.
The musician was playing in the Italian city on Thursday night (March 2) when she saw a fan holding up a sign that said, “Can I get a hug?”
The 34-year-old singer sang her song “Special” while looking for someone who needed to “hear that message.”
Lizzo shared the video of her hugging a fan with the caption, “Last night while singing ‘Special’ I felt like someone in the crowd really needed to hear that message.” She continued: “Then later in the show I saw a sign that said ‘can I have a hug?’ and I knew exactly who that message was for. Thank uuu Milan.”
- Who do you know that gives the best hugs?
Lizzo: Hugs A Crying Fan At Her Milan Show was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Age Ain’t…What?! Nia Long Sparks Consent Debate Over 30-Year-Old Boyfriend As A Teen
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes