More great news for out HBCUs!
According to officials, three out of the four HBCUs in Maryland will be receiving $3 million in grants from BGE.
In a press release, Coppin State University announced that the college will receive $1 million from BGE to support the academic goals of STEM students.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
“Coppin State University and BGE represent two anchor institutions committed to transformational impact. BGE believes, as I do, that finances should not determine who is permitted access to opportunities and upward mobility,” Coppin State University President Anthony Jenkins. “We appreciate BGE’s unwavering commitment to our scholars, and for partnering with the University System of Maryland’s urban HBCU to foster new opportunities for economic mobility, community development, and community renewal in Baltimore and throughout Maryland.”
Morgan State University and Bowie State University will also be receiving grants.
The funds will be divided into $10,00 scholarships and will be awarded to a number of students.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE HBCU NEWS..
RECAP: Here’s Everything You Missed At CIAA’23 Fan Fest
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Coppin State Receives $3.9M Grant For Broadband Internet Pilot Program
The post Three Of Maryland’s HBCUs To Receive $3M In Grants From BGE For Stem Students appeared first on 92 Q.
Three Of Maryland’s HBCUs To Receive $3M In Grants From BGE For Stem Students was originally published on 92q.com
-
Age Ain’t…What?! Nia Long Sparks Consent Debate Over 30-Year-Old Boyfriend As A Teen
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes