Larsa Pippen Shares She Hung Out With Her Beau’s Dad Michael Jordan

Larsa Pippen is romantically linked currently with the son of Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan, and the union has endured its share of criticism due to the names involved. In a recent interview, Ms. Pippen says she’s spent some time with Air Jordan and the family.

Larsa Pippen was a recent guest on The Tamron Hall Show and the Real Housewives of Miami star wasn’t terribly candid about her connection with the elder Jordan but it’s clearly just a bid to get to know the family at large as her romance with Marcus Jordan blooms.

“I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I don’t really want to talk about them. I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents…they’re all happy. Our whole family’s fine,” Pippen said to Hall after being asked if she’s met her boyfriend’s dad and the family.

She added, “I feel like it’s more about where I am, where [Marcus] is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together. And I feel like that’s the most important thing.”

The romance raised eyebrows considering Pippen is the former wife of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen. Further, Ms. Pippen was rumored to have dated rapper Future and there is a notable age difference between herself and Marcus Jordan although that shouldn’t matter one bit.

Check out Larsa Pippen on The Tamron Hall Show below.

