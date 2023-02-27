Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami put her curves on full display in a leopard Dolce & Gabbana catsuit, and honey is working it!

Yung Miami never misses a beat when it comes to fashion. The City Girls’ member served body on top of body in her latest Instagram post. Our girl looked hot in an all-in-one leopard catsuit by famed designer Dolce & Gabbana. The garb fit her curvaceous body like a glove, and of course, she flexed the ensemble like the true hot girl she is. Miami complemented her sexy outfit with matching leopard, ankle-strap sandals, oversized hoop earrings, and a black and leopard Tom Ford mini bag. The “Good Love” rapper wore her hair slicked back in a long braided ponytail, and she rocked an exquisite soft-glam makeup look.

Yung Miami posted the tantalizing picture with a caption that included her signature phrase, “REAL BAD .” The post garnered over 200 thousand likes, with celebrities like Saweetie and Trina praising the superstar’s look with heart-eye emojis. Her other followers went berserk behind her look, wishing it was their own. “How do I copy and paste this whole outfit to my closet,” wrote one follower. And we definitely want the answer to this question because this catsuit is just that fly!

Leopard print is a fashion staple that will never get old, and when you rock the print like Yung Miami did, you’re guaranteed to make an epic fashion statement.

Are you feeling this look?

Yung Miami Is All Body In A Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Catsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com