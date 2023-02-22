Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent’s latest legal woe has finally been settled.

The Queens rapper has been embroiled in a lawsuit with The Shade Room over an allegedly false penis enlargement claim.

Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa owner Angela Kogan ran into 50 Cent. The two took a picture together inside her business, and 50’s lawyer says the photo was used to insinuate that he was a client. After that, the story was posted on The Shade Room for all its millions of followers to see, which led to many thinking he received a penis enlargement procedure.

Kogan denied the claims, and her lawyers attempted to dismiss the case while 50 said he only took a picture with her because he thought she was a fan. After the case was not dismissed, Kogan put all the blame on The Shade Room, who she believes changed the context of the photo.

But now, 50’s legal team says a settlement has been reached, but legal dealings with Kogan are still underway.

“[50 Cent] by and through his undersigned counsel, hereby gives notice that he has reached an agreement to settle with Defendant The Shade Room… in the above captioned action,” the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Florida court documents state. “Jackson and TSR are in the process of executing their respective obligations pursuant to the agreement and will file a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal.”

A trial date has been set for July in case both sides cannot reach a timely settlement.

Last November, 50 Cent addressed the trial date over the penis enlargement claims on Instagram with a caption that read, “yeah my d_ck is a BIG DEAL set for trial in july no enhancement necessary, these fools put them selves out of business. SMH.”

Lawsuit Over 50 Cent’s Penis Has Finally Been Settled was originally published on cassiuslife.com