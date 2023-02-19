Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Margarita Day 2023 In Style With These Cocktail Ideas

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

This Wednesday (Feb. 22), National Margarita Day will be in full swing, and the classic cocktail has a few epic tales of lore regarding its mysterious origin. For this National Margarita Day roundup, we’ll feature the usual tequila and mezcal spirit bases along with some twists and turns for those looking for something different to celebrate this year.

Before we get into the roundup, we’ll try to neatly explain the drink’s origin. According to the International Bartenders Association’s (IBA) official list of cocktails, the Margarita is made with 100 percent agave tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice. If that is the metric by which the cocktail is normally judged, diving deeper into the history gets murkier.

Cocktail historian David Wondrich is a variation of the classic Brandy Daisy cocktail that features brandy, lemon juice, and yellow chartreuse. While there isn’t a universal agreement on its origin, it can be largely agreed that the Margarita was certainly crafted in the early 20th Century and the fanciful yarns that are connected to the drink are just as elaborate as one can imagine.

National Margarita Day was founded by Todd McCalla of Nashville, Tenn., not exactly what one would think is the epicenter of the sunny and bright cocktail. A 2017 profile done on McCalla by Mic.com gives endearing insight into why he chose February 22 as the day. Simply put, McCalla wanted to celebrate the drink because it breaks up the doldrums of the winter season. That observation is sound because margaritas are almost universally a warm-weather cocktail.

Now that we have those particulars out of the way, let’s get into some recipes, shall we?

Classic Cuervo Margarita

by Jose Cuervo

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz. Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata*

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. orange liqueur

Agave syrup to taste

Lime for garnish

Salt for rim

Ice

PREPARATION

In a cocktail shaker, add ice, Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, and agave syrup to taste. Shake well! Run lime wedge around the rim of glass then dip the glass into salt. Add ice to the glass and strain in contents of the shaker. Garnish the glass with a lime wedge and enjoy!

Elevated Margarita

by Avión Tequila

Ingredients:

2 parts Avión Reserva 44

1 parts Amalfi Lemon Juice

1/2 parts Italicus

3/4 parts Saffron Syrup

Vanilla Pod to Garnish

How to mix: Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice, shake to chill, double strain into a chilled coupette glass. Garnish with a pod of vanilla.

Picante Margarita

Courtesy of Luis Lopez, Milagro Tequila West Coast Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Silver

1 part Fresh lime juice

¾ part Agave nectar

¼ part Tabasco hot sauce (3-4 dashes of hot sauce)

3 slices of cucumber

Method: First muddle 2 cucumber slices in shaker before adding any other ingredients. Then add the rest of ingredients with fresh ice and give it a shake for 5-10 seconds next strain and pour into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with the remaining cucumber wheel and enjoy.

Mezcal UNIÓN Avocado Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mezcal UNIÓN Uno

0.75 oz Lime Juice

0.75 oz Avocado Puree

0.25 oz Agave

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin. Add ice and shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Glassware: Coupe/Nick & Nora

Ice: Cube

Garnish: Garnish cilantro flower

Sammy’s Velvet Kickstand

2 ounces of Santo Blanco Tequila

1⁄2 ounce of Triple Sec (or any high-quality orange liqueur)

1 ounce of fresh lime juice

1⁄2 ounce of Damiana Liqueur

Rim: fresh lime and Sammy’s Sea Salt

Preparation: Run a fresh lime wedge around the rim of a chilled margarita or martini glass, then roll the moistened rim in Sammy’s Sea Salt and set the glass aside. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the Santo Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, lime juice and Damiana Liqueur. Shake well and strain into the prepared glass and serve.

Ice Queen (courtesy of Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square‘s beverage director Nikki McCutcheon)

2oz Volcan Blanco Tequila

1oz Lime juice

.75oz Agave syrup

1oz Licor 43/Heinz hot honey mixture

Directions: Rim half of the glass with a salt-gold luster. Next, pour 1oz Licor 43/ Heinz Hot Honey Mix into the glass. Lastly, fill the remainder of the glass with ice and a mixture of tequila, lime juice, and agave syrup.

Mr. Pink (courtesy of Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square’s beverage director Nikki McCutcheon)

1.5oz Dos Hombres Mezcal

1oz Pama Liqueur

.5oz Agave

.5oz Lime Juice

Directions: Add all of the ingredients to your favorite cocktail shaker with some ice. Shake until perfection. Then, strain + pour into your margarita cocktail glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

Cupreata Mezcalita

By Gustavo Rojas @yourbartendergustavo

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Mezcal Amaras Cupreata

1 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. triple sec

1/2 oz. agave nectar

Tajin for garnish

Cucumber ribbons for garnish

Method:

In a mixing glass filled with ice, shake the Mezcal, lime juice, triple sec and agave nectar.

Coat the rim of your glass with tajin (use lemon or lime juice so that the tajin adheres)

Garnish:

Strain the cocktail into the glass and garnish with cucumber ribbons, or spears if preferred

Cantera Margarita

Ingredients:

2oz Cantera Negra Silver

1oz lime

.5oz agave syrup

Orange bitters

Instructions:

Shake and strain over ice in double rocks glass

Add 2 dashes of orange bitters giving a nice orange essence without any added sugar

Fresh Citrus Margarita

by Mezcal Amarás

1 1/2oz Mezcal Amarás Espadín

1oz Rosemary syrup

1/2 oz Lemon juice

1/2 oz Orange liqueur

Grapefruit ice cream

Garnish: Rosemary sprig

Shaker Method:

Add rosemary syrup, lemon juice, and Mezcal Amarás Espadín to your shaker. Place ice and shake it well.

Build Method:

Add a scoop of grapefruit ice cream in a margarita glass, pour the mixture, and decorate with a sprig of rosemary.

REMIXES OF THE CLASSIC

Kahlua Coffee Margarita

Ingredients:

1 Part Kahlua

1 Part Olmeca Altos Tequila

.5 Part Cold Brew Coffee

.5 Lime Juice

1 Lime Wheel

How to mix: Fill a shaker with ice and add in all of the ingredients. Shake until cold then strain into an ice filled glass with a salt rim.* Garnish with a lime wheel and enjoy!

*rub a lime wedge around ¾ of the glass rim, pour some sea salt on a saucer, then dip the glass on the saucer so the crystals stick to the rim.

Absolut Lime Vodkarita

1 1/2 Parts Absolut Lime

2/3 Part Lime Juice

1/2 Part Agave Nectar

Salt

How to Mix: Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice cubes and a salt rim.

Woodbridge Sunshine Pinot Grigio Margarita (Makes 2 cocktails)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup of freshly squeezed orange juice (about two oranges)

3 oz. Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

2.5 oz. tequila reposado

2 oz. club soda

.5 oz. lemon juice (about ½ lemon)

2 tbsp. agave

1 tbsp. Tajín, for rim (optional)

1 orange slice, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Fill cocktail shaker with ice

Add the orange juice, Woodbridge Pinot Grigio, tequila, lemon juice, and agave

Shake for about 20 seconds

Strain into prepped glasses

Rim glasses with Tajin seasoning if desired as you would salt a traditional Margaria glass rim

Top with club soda

Garnish with a sliced orange, if desired

GET A LITTLE LAZY WITH IT

Fresh Agave Margarita

by Fresh Victor

3oz Fresh Victor Mexican Lime & Agave

1.5-2oz blanco or reposado tequila, or mezcal

Lime Wedge (optional garnish)

Salt (optional rim)

Shaker Method

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker full of ice, shake well, and strain over fresh ice in a short glass or up into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wedge (Salted rim optional – use fine grain salt and only apply salt to the outside rim, avoiding salt inside the glass as this will keep your drink from becoming too salty)

Build Method

In a glass full of ice, add all ingredients, plus 2-3 ounces of water (for dilution), stir gently, garnish and serve.

Non-Alcoholic Version

4oz of Fresh Victor Mexican Lime & Agave

1oz water or sparkling water

Batch & Bottle Margarita:

Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita. Learn more here.

SouthNorte

Learn more about SouthNorte here.

Mary’s Mixers

Learn more about Mary’s Mixers here.

—

Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Margarita Day 2023 In Style With These Cocktail Ideas was originally published on cassiuslife.com