Academy President Says Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars Was “Inadequate”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

With the 2023 Oscars less than a month away, the award show’s Academy president is speaking up on last year’s…disagreement.

While at the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon, president Janet Yang spoke out about Will Smith smacking Chris Rock and is still dismayed at the actions that took place.

“As I’m sure you all remember we experienced an unprecedented event at the Oscars,” Yang said. “What happened on stage was wholly unacceptable and the response from the organization was inadequate. We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions and particularly in times of crisis.”

Yang continued, that the Academy plans on making changes and setting standards that enforce rules that prevent such events from happening again.

“We must act swiftly, compassionately and decisively for ourselves and for our industry. You should and can expect no less from us going forward,” she added. “We are committed to maintaining the highest of standards while creating the changes we wish to see in our industry.”

Smith got angry with Chris Rock when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, making reference to the 1997 film G.I. Jane, starring Demi Moore. He then stormed on stage and slapped Rock for the perceived disrespect and then stormed back to his seat and yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f-cking mouth.”

Smith eventually apologized, saying he was “deeply remorseful,” and resigned from the Academy after declining the group’s previous request to do so.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

It was previously rumored that Chris Rock would return as host this year, but Jimmy Kimmel was given the gig.

Academy President Says Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars Was “Inadequate” was originally published on cassiuslife.com