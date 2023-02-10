HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Is It The GOP vs. Donald Trump? | What’s Your Point With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams

TJ FV 2023 Banner
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
What's Your Point with Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams`

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

 

Is there a republican civil war going on? Mike Pence has been subpoenaed to testify at the special counsel investigating Donald Trump’s involvement in the January 6th incident. Could Pence’s testimony start a bigger ripple effect throughout the Republican Party?

The conduct by the GOP at the State of the Union has come under fire as well. Russ wants to know what Armstrong Williams, the resident member of the right thinks about what is going on with his party. Russ may be surprised.

Listen Below

Close