Is It The GOP vs. Donald Trump? | What’s Your Point With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams

J.R. Bang is a rising star in the Chicago urban broadcasting community, with a highly rated nationally recognized radio program, internet web series, interviews with national and local Hip-Hop/R&B talent, political and community activists. The “J.R. Bang Morning Show” was ranked the eighth best radio show according to RadioFacts.com in January 2012. Recently he created a new interview series entitled "The What" on Mudwing.TV and has interviewed such stars as Mack Wilds, T.I. and Roland S. Martin (CNN. TVone). J.R. Bang was recently heard on Radio One Cleveland WENZ Hot 107.9 and Raw TV Radio on WPWX Power 92 Chicago.

Is there a republican civil war going on? Mike Pence has been subpoenaed to testify at the special counsel investigating Donald Trump’s involvement in the January 6th incident. Could Pence’s testimony start a bigger ripple effect throughout the Republican Party?

The conduct by the GOP at the State of the Union has come under fire as well. Russ wants to know what Armstrong Williams, the resident member of the right thinks about what is going on with his party. Russ may be surprised.

