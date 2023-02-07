Independent Recording Artist, Marcus Jordan Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of February 11, 2023)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Emerging gospel recording artist Marcus Jordan earns his first appearance on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart 41 weeks ago landing at #25 with the radio single “Call On The Name.”

Following his introductory lead single “I Will Bless Your Name,” Marcus simultaneously released the second single from his sophomore studio album CALL ON THE NAME, released on June 22, via his independent record label Marcus Jordan Music Group. The 9-track album debuted at #3 on iTunes Top 200 Christian/Gospel Digital Albums chart.

Marcus Jordan is a chart-topping and award-winning musician, recording artist, songwriter, and producer. The Houston, TX native, pastor, and law enforcement officer most notably has written and/or produced all of his songs including radio hit “Call On The Name” (#1 Billboard Gospel Indicator, #1 Urban Influencer Chart, #2 Mediabase Gospel chart, #3 Billboard Gospel Airplay, #17 Billboard Hot Gospel Songs); 2021’s “I Will Bless Your Name” (#79 Nielsen BDS), 2019’s “Give God the Glory” (#1 Nielsen BDS Internet Gospel Radio Panel chart), and 2018’s “I Can” (#1 Urban Influencer chart). Album credits include My Life -EP (#4 iTunes Gospel chart, #53 All-Genre chart), Call On The Name (2021, #3 iTunes Christian/Gospel chart) and I Will Bless The Lord (2018). A COVID-19 survivor who nearly lost his life in 2019, Marcus Jordan has worked behind Beyoncé’s sister Solange, while a part of the Music World Entertainment House Band, and made featured appearances at the Essence Festival and the Stellar Awards. His philanthropic endeavors include feeding the homeless and visiting St. Judes Hospital.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of February 11, 2023

1. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

2. New Tye Tribbett

3. Goodness of God CeCe Winans

4. Your World Jonathan McReynolds

5. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

6. Finished Tamela Mann

7. Lord, I Hear You Lucinda Moore

8. I Still Have You Smokie Norful

9. Thankful JJ Hairston

10. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton

11. Impossible Pastor Mike Jr.

12. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles

13. Better Benediction P.J. Morton

14. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard

15. Miracles Kierra Sheard Kelly f/Pastor Mike Jr.

16. Victory Kenny Lewis and One Voice

17. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music

18. Daily Bread Otis Kemp

19. I Will Rejoice Isabel Davis

20. Tent Revival Travis Green f/Forward City and D’Nar

Independent Recording Artist, Marcus Jordan Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of February 11, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com