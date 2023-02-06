Zaki Baruti, Dr. Joanne Martin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Lori King & Chef Sandi Morais l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor will tackle Governor DeSantis’s attack on African American studies in Florida. Dr. Taylor will also review the Tyre Nichols & if the issue complicates the move to pass the George Floyd Bill. r. Taylor will also asses the changes in American Politics with several key players aging out. Before we hear from Dr. Taylor, Brother Paul from the UK will share what it’s like to be Black in Britain.

