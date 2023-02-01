Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

TAMPA, FL.–Tom Brady is announcing his retirement from football.

“I’m retiring…for good. I won’t be long winded. You only get one super retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” said Brady in a video he tweeted.

Brady finishes his career with seven Super Bowl titles and leads the league with most passing yards and passing touchdowns of all time. His last game was a loss to the Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend in Tampa.

Brady played his college football at the University of Michigan from 1996 to 1999 and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft in the sixth round. He would go on to play 19 seasons with the Patriots winning six Super Bowl titles and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season. Brady would win the Super Bowl that same season with the Buccaneers.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Brady would be eligible for induction in 2028. Brady has played in 18-percent of all Super Bowls.

The post Tom Brady Announces Retirement from Football appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

Tom Brady Announces Retirement from Football was originally published on wibc.com