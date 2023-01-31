Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Strategist & Author Jerroll Sanders will discuss if we should mourn or celebrate Black History Month. Jerroll authored a Police Reform Measure several years ago and will also talk about changing Policing in the country. Before Jerroll, The President of The National African American Gun Association, NAAGA, Phillip Smith, checks in. Michigan activist Rev. Edward Pickney starts the program.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Jerroll Sanders, Phillip Smith & Rev. Edward Pickney l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com