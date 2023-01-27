Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Reginae Carter is a fly girl, and she knows it. Her confidence is unmatched and also very deserving. The 24-year-old actress and host served looks on the gram as she posed stylishly for her seven million followers.

Carter posed in the backseat of a jeep wearing a brown striped button-down top, matching shorts, a tan trench coat, brown knee-high boots, and a brown monochrome Gucci bag. Her hair was styled with a deep side part, with her tresses cascading down to her waistline.

The socialite gave us a better look at her blinged-out accessories in the last slide of her post. Carter kept it icy, from the ring on her finger to the watch and bracelet combo on her wrist to the double-R necklace hanging from her neck.

What we love about Carter is her switch-up game is just as swaggy. A few days ago, she posted a picture of herself out on a dinner date with her man. The social media influencer looked comfortable yet chic in a blue cropped hoodie, black stone-washed jeans with scattered cutouts, and a white Balenciaga purse.

We love a queen who gets it, and that’s 100% Reginae Carter. We love her look. What do you think?

Reginae Carter Oozes Style Goals On The Gram Yet Again was originally published on hellobeautiful.com