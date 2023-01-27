Alicia Keys Strikes A Pose In A Pat Bo Dress While On Vacation

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Alicia Keys is on vacation with her hubby Swizz Beatz serving LEWKS and we can’t get enough of her style.

The Grammy-award-winning singer and her hubby were spotted on Instagram over the weekend enjoying their romantic vacation in style and shared their stylish looks on the social media platform. For her most recent look, the songstress dazzled in an all blue Pat Bo dress that featured a deep v neckline and a crochet skirt. She wore minimal jewelry here except for medium-sized hoop earrings and rocked her hair in slicked back braids. She accessorized the $795 dress with a gold purse and black sandals and was all smiles as she posed alongside her husband while spending time in the sun.

Swizz matched his wife’s fly and donned a matching pink and white two piece ensemble featuring a button up shirt and shorts. He paired the look with a backwards cap and pink sneakers and was sure to give hus stunning wife a kiss on her forehead as the duo posed for their Instagram photoset.

Taking to the platform, the producer shared the fashionable look of himself and his wife, posting the photo set in honor of the singer’s birthday. “TOP Aquarius Day @aliciakeys the GREAT ICON DON DADDA The celebration will continue …………” he captioned the photo. Check it out below.

You know what we always say – a couple that gets fly together, stays together, and Swizz and Alicia are always doing it in style! Beauties, what do you think about their vacation looks? Did they nail it?

