GRAMMY and Stellar Award winner Jonathan McReynolds releases the official music video for his newest single, “Your World” (MNRK Music Group) on September 1st.

“Your World” reminds the listener of God’s sovereignty – it’s a bop, intentionally upbeat, and happy. The song was written to help people lift the weights that hold them down. Known for bridging the gap between contemporary church music and the music of the past, Jonathan has included African American spiritual texts and the influences of Marvin Gaye. “Your World” will have listeners up moving and enjoying the beauty of God’s creation.

Jonathan McReynolds shares, “This song reflects my evolution and growth. I am not the same person I was when I wrote my first album. Now, I am secure enough to take more risks and remove any limits to my creativity. It’s God’s World, and we are just living in it!”

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of January 21, 2023

1. Your World Jonathan McReynolds

2. New Tye Tribbett

3. Thankful JJ Hairston

4. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

5. Goodness of God CeCe Winans

6. Call Jor’dan Armstrong f/Erica Campbell

7. Lord, I Hear You Lucinda Moore

8. Finished Tamela Mann

9. I Still Have You Smokie Norful

10. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

11. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining, Praise Him) Brent Jones

12. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton

13. Better Benediction P.J. Morton

14. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles

15. Impossible Pastor Mike Jr.

16. Tears Wes Morgan

17. I Will Rejoice Isabel Davis

18. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard

19. Daily Bread Otis Kemp

20. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music

Jonathan McReynolds Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Four Weeks in a Row (Week of January 21, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com