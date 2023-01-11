Trending on the Timeline: Tory Lanez Got A New Lawyer

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dj Misses is getting you hip to what is trending on the timeline and since we’ve been keeping up with the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trial all 2022, we are keeping this ball rolling. Tory Lanez recently got a new lawyer and they have agreed to reschedule his sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion from January 27th to February 28th. His new lawyers entire purpose was to get them to grant Tory a new trial. We all agreed we were done with this Tory Lanez trial and leaving it in 2022 but the updates continue.

Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news. #trendingonthetimeline #tott

