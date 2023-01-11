Activists Demand Justice For 13-Year-Old DC Boy Shot And Killed By Local Resident

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

DC activists and residents are demanding police action after a 13-year-old Black boy was shot and killed by a local resident early Saturday morning.

According to the police, Karon Blake was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. by a local homeowner who believed the boy was breaking into vehicles in the neighborhood.

The police report stated that the man who shot Blake, “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles. The male resident went outside, armed with a registered firearm, to further investigate. There was an interaction between a juvenile male and the male resident. During the interaction, the male resident discharged his firearm striking the victim.”

Blake would later die at a hospital from his injuries.

Investigators believe two other boys who were involved in the altercation fled the scene on foot before police could arrive.

“I’m at a loss for words as to what would possess a resident to take matters into their own hands and take the life of a young person,” Ward 5 Council Member Zachary Parker told Fox 5.

Authorities have been pretty tight-lipped about the incident. The shooter has not been charged with a crime, nor has he been publicly identified.

The lack of transparency among police has sparked public outrage in the community. Local activists have demanded that the shooter’s name be made public. Community leaders have also demanded the shooter be arrested.

According to AP, a community meeting, which was held on Tuesday, drew more than 300 angry residents demanding justice for Karon Blake.

During the meeting, Assistant Police Chief Morgan Kane tried to reassure the community that an investigation was underway, but told the crowd she couldn’t share much info about it.

“I don’t see why you are protecting his name,” said Area resident Tracey Lucas. “Knowing who the killer is does not breach this investigation.”

But MPD Chief Robert Contee has asked residents for patience while the investigation plays out.

“There has been too much misinformation swirling around this incident,” Contee told AP. “Too many people have made assumptions about this case and it is unfair to the grieving family.”

Oddly, a 13-year-old gets shot and killed by an adult, but it’s the 13-year-old’s name that’s released by police.

We’re not saying that authorities are protecting the man who shot Karon Blake, but it sure looks like it.

