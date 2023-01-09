Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas “Whoopi Wants A Star To Return – Lizzo Slams Body Shamers – Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks Dreamgirls

And here is what hot off the wire with Georgia Alfredas on the Russ Parr Show

Whoopi Goldberg makes a plea to “Sister Act” to rejoin the cast

Whoopi Goldberg is producing the 3rd installment of the Sister Act film series but she doesn’t want to do it without a key member of the cast.

Actress Maggie Smith played the head nun, Mother Superior in both films, and Goldberg (who plays Sister Mary Clarence) as made it clear she wants her back.

Whoopi said “I want to let Maggie Smith know that I’m holding the part of mother superior for you,” Goldberg said looking at the camera. “Because I just can’t do it with anybody but you. So if you need me to come over here and shoot it and do whatever we have to do, we will do whatever you want us to do. But we don’t want to do it without you, Maggie.”

Lizzo is tired of the body shamers ‘This Body Is Art’

Award-winning singer Lizzo is tired of people body shaming her and others and wants to make it clear the topic is old and tired. Lizzo said her piece on Instagram, saying “I have seen comments go from: ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’; to ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before’; to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health’; to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little. You need to get *** or **** or something’; to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work.’ ”

She added, “Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph talks lack of inclusion in the film adaptation of “Dreamgirls”

Actresses Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only 2 Black women to win the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series. The two sat down with one another for a revealing interview for Essence Magazine’s “Of the Essence series” where the two women talked about multiple topics. Ralph discussed being left out of the film Adaptation of “Dreamgirls” starring Beyoncé and Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson.

Ralph said “You know something, Jackée? You and I have been around long enough to realize that everything comes around the way it is supposed to come around. Yes, they ignored us when they made the movie. Whatever that choice was, it hurt my feelings, because we literally created Dreamgirls. Tom Eyen handpicked us, put us all together—and we improvised and put those moments together that became that groundbreaking musical.

And when they chose to go to Hollywood and make the movie, to act like we weren’t a part of it—there were so many things they could have done. They could have added us, but the choice was made not to. And God and Goddess know why. I’m just like, ‘It’s okay.’ Because we are moving forward.”

Ralph played Deena Jones in the 1981 Stage play where she was nominated for a Tony Award. Beyoncé took on the role in the film version.