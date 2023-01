Morris Chestnut Admits He Gets Mistaken For Tyrese, Charlamagne Tha God And Taye Diggs

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Morris Chestnut admitted to being often recognized as other Black, bald male celebrities on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Do all Black people STILL look alike? According to some of the people Morris Chestnut runs into, they do. The Best Man Final Chapters actor sat down with Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show to chat about his current happenings and more. While sitting handsomely in a casual sport coat, slacks, and white sneakers, the father of two confessed to Hudson that he often gets mixed up with other male celebrities, specifically bald, Black ones.

“People say I loved you in the Fast and the Furious…Tyrese. Very recently, for the first couple of times, they thought I was Charlamagne…Charlamagne tha God. I was at Starbucks one day, and they said it’s so nice to meet you, Mr. Taye Diggs. I think it’s every bald-headed Black dude,” stated Chestnut. However, he did agree that he could see the resemblance between those celebrities.

The producers of The Jennifer Hudson Show displayed side-by-side images of the celebrities Chestnut named, and the crowd mostly disagreed with each image, especially Charlamagne’s photo. Social media users also went in under the video, saying there’s no mixing up Morris Chestnut with anyone. “He obviously runs into people who struggle with vision quite often,” wrote @miss_magnolia_wine. “Ain’t no way I can mix the fine specimen up with Anyone. I know him,” added @dreekins_. “African Americans don’t look alike unless their related,” commented @bowlingjameekah. And we agree with all of these remarks.

What do you think? Let us know in comments below!

Morris Chestnut Admits He Gets Mistaken For Tyrese, Charlamagne Tha God And Taye Diggs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com